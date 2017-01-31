National Signing Day predictions for Alabama's remaining targets
Alabama head coach Nick Saban cheers his defensive backs during Alabama's Peach Bowl practice window, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. Vasha Hunt/vhunt@al.com ORG XMIT: ALBIN401 Eight of the next nine Alabama targets will announce their decisions on National Signing Day, including James Clemens five-star LaBryan Ray .
