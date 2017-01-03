NAACP Occupies Jeff Sessions Alabama ...

NAACP Occupies Jeff Sessions Alabama Office To Protest His Nomination

15 hrs ago Read more: Crooks and Liars

The NAACP and Alabama NAACP are staging a sit-in at Senator Jeff Sessions' Alabama office to protest his nomination as Attorney General. "As a matter of conscience, the NAACP has chosen not to remain silent on this critical matter," Birmingham NAACP head Hezekiah Johnson said outside Sessions' Senate office in Birmingham.

