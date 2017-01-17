More

More

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTVM

"I am saddened to learn of the death of State Comptroller Thomas L. White, Jr. Just a few days ago, I spoke with his family and my thoughts and prayers are with him. Tom passed away yesterday, from a brief illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Jan 18 agimagimi 30
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats Jan 16 Harry Paratestes 15
News In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters... Jan 16 tomin cali 4
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Jan 14 The Wookie 3
News Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto... Jan 13 2 brokenup 1
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Jan 13 Dr Wu 2
News Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P... Jan 11 nopervs allowed 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,137,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC