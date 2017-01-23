Mediacom acquires Alabama's Andy Cable
Mediacom, the United States' sixth largest cable broadband provider by subscribers, has finalised the acquisition of Alabama-based operator TV Cable of Andalusia, which trades as Andy Cable. The company is thought to serve around 14,000 customers.
