Matthews Compares Trump to Kim Jong-un; Resurrects Joke He'll Murder Son-in-Law Like Mussolini

Continuing on the theme of comparing President Trump to the infamous world dictators, Hardball host Chris Matthews likened Trump on Tuesday to North Korea's Kim Jong-un and resurrected a tasteless joke from Inauguration Day about Trump channeling Mussolini if he executed son-in-law Jared Kushner. The MSNBC personality's latest correlation for the President came just over 10 minutes into the program, after an aside about how he'd keep track of who'd stand up for then-President Bill Clinton and lie concerning his sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

