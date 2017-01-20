Lynch to speak at Alabama church that was bombed in 1963
Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch will deliver her final speech as attorney general at a Birmingham church that was the site of one of the most violent attacks of the civil rights movement. Lynch will speak Sunday afternoon at the city's 16th Street Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Sat
|The Wookie
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 13
|2 brokenup
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P...
|Jan 11
|nopervs allowed
|1
|Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T...
|Jan 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage...
|Jan 9
|Imprtnrd
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC