LGBT activists brace for efforts to undermine their gains
After a string of major victories in recent years, LGBT activists are bracing for a different task in 2017 - trying to prevent Republicans in Congress and state legislatures from undermining those gains. They view President-elect Donald Trump and many of his Cabinet selections as disinterested - and in some cases hostile - when it comes to the various issues of civil rights and anti-discrimination protections that concern lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage...
|3 hr
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Need a favor from women shoppers
|Sat
|linda35ny
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 4
|Hasim
|29
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Dec 30
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC