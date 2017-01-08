LGBT activists brace for efforts to u...

LGBT activists brace for efforts to undermine their gains

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

After a string of major victories in recent years, LGBT activists are bracing for a different task in 2017 - trying to prevent Republicans in Congress and state legislatures from undermining those gains. They view President-elect Donald Trump and many of his Cabinet selections as disinterested - and in some cases hostile - when it comes to the various issues of civil rights and anti-discrimination protections that concern lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage... 3 hr Xstain Mullahs 5
Need a favor from women shoppers Sat linda35ny 1
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Jan 4 Hasim 29
Gay Alabama (Oct '13) Dec 30 judy 28
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Dec 28 sONE 2
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat... Dec 21 Lawrence Wolf 15
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,091 • Total comments across all topics: 277,737,634

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC