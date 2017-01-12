Jefferson County District Attorney-el...

Jefferson County District Attorney-elect arrested after indictment for perjury

WTOC-TV Savannah

Jefferson County District Attorney-elect Charles Todd Henderson has been arrested and booked in the county jail for perjury first degree. A grand jury in Jefferson County received evidence from Attorney General Luther Strange's Special Prosecutions Division, leading to the indictment.

