Jefferson County District Attorney-elect arrested after indictment for perjury
Jefferson County District Attorney-elect Charles Todd Henderson has been arrested and booked in the county jail for perjury first degree. A grand jury in Jefferson County received evidence from Attorney General Luther Strange's Special Prosecutions Division, leading to the indictment.
