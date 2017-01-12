It was First Vernon Florida, Then Midland City, Now It is Gordon Alabama
GORDON: Years ago Washington County Florida Sheriff Department raced to Vernon Florida to the Vernon Town Council. The toddlers trapped in adult bodies that were elected to be councilman and council women were in a "free for all" fight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|10 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|15 hr
|The Wookie
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Fri
|2 brokenup
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Fri
|Dr Wu
|2
|Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P...
|Jan 11
|nopervs allowed
|1
|Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T...
|Jan 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage...
|Jan 9
|Imprtnrd
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC