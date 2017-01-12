It was First Vernon Florida, Then Mid...

It was First Vernon Florida, Then Midland City, Now It is Gordon Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: RickeyStokesNews.com

GORDON: Years ago Washington County Florida Sheriff Department raced to Vernon Florida to the Vernon Town Council. The toddlers trapped in adult bodies that were elected to be councilman and council women were in a "free for all" fight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters... 10 hr spytheweb 2
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... 15 hr The Wookie 3
News Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto... Fri 2 brokenup 1
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Fri Dr Wu 2
News Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P... Jan 11 nopervs allowed 1
News Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T... Jan 10 tomin cali 1
News Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage... Jan 9 Imprtnrd 4
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,922,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC