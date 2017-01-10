Hostages - fine,' suspect arrested near University of Alabama
Police say a man was arrested after a hostage situation near the University of Alabama, and all the hostages are reported unharmed. Lt. Teena Richardson, a Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman, said the incident Tuesday morning ended peacefully and said "The hostages are fine."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T...
|7 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage...
|Mon
|Imprtnrd
|4
|Need a favor from women shoppers
|Jan 7
|linda35ny
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 4
|Hasim
|29
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Dec 30
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC