Hostage situation reported near University of Alabama campus

15 hrs ago

Campus officials sent an alert on twitter Tuesday saying police from the university and city received a report of a robbery and hostage situation at an Alabama Credit Union branch. Officers have closed the area, and video and photos from area media show police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear.

