Gov. LePage's attack on Rep. Lewis re...

Gov. LePage's attack on Rep. Lewis reveals his fundamentally racist worldview

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

In 1961, John Lewis, then a 21-year-old college student, stepped off a bus in Rock Hill South Carolina and headed for a "whites-only" bathroom. The waiting crowd beat and stomped him until he was unconscious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats 22 hr Harry Paratestes 15
News In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters... Mon tomin cali 4
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Jan 14 The Wookie 3
News Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto... Jan 13 2 brokenup 1
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Jan 13 Dr Wu 2
News Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P... Jan 11 nopervs allowed 1
News Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T... Jan 10 tomin cali 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,450 • Total comments across all topics: 277,998,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC