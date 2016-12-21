Flash Flood Warning Until

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Western Houston County in southeastern Alabama... Southern Dale County in southeastern Alabama... Eastern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama... Central Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida... Northwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida... Northeastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida... * Until 1015 PM CST * At 713 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

