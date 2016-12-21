Flash Flood Warning Until
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Western Houston County in southeastern Alabama... Southern Dale County in southeastern Alabama... Eastern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama... Central Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida... Northwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida... Northeastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida... * Until 1015 PM CST * At 713 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Dec 30
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC