First of 8 new aircraft to land at 908th Airlift Wing in Alabama
Over the next six months, the 908th Airlift Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base will be replacing their fleet of C-130 cargo aircraft with eight newer planes. The 908th, Alabama's only Reserve unit has been flying the same Lockheed C-130 Hercules for the last three decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|4 hr
|2 brokenup
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|13 hr
|Dr Wu
|2
|Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P...
|Wed
|nopervs allowed
|1
|Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T...
|Jan 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage...
|Jan 9
|Imprtnrd
|4
|Need a favor from women shoppers
|Jan 7
|linda35ny
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 4
|Hasim
|29
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC