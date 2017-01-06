First days of 2017 bring new 'bathroo...

First days of 2017 bring new 'bathroom bills' to many states including Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

In the first days of 2017, legislators in five states have introduced so-called "bathroom bills" restricting access to public accommodations. Legislative moves this week in Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas and Virginia represent the latest efforts at the center of a broader public debate over transgender rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Jan 4 Hasim 29
Gay Alabama (Oct '13) Dec 30 judy 28
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Dec 28 sONE 2
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat... Dec 21 Lawrence Wolf 15
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks Dec 19 desey002 1
News Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... Dec 9 Tolerman 2
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,996

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC