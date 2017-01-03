First Alert Update: a winter storm warning has been expanded, sleet...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We have a much better handle on this forecast and will break down what we expect by the time of day and region. First off, a WINTER STORM WARNING now includes Jefferson, Bibb, Tuscaloosa, Etowah, Cherokee, St. Clair, Hale and Perry counties until 9 a.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 4
|Hasim
|29
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Dec 30
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC