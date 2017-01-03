First Alert Update: a winter storm warning has been expanded, sleet...

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We have a much better handle on this forecast and will break down what we expect by the time of day and region. First off, a WINTER STORM WARNING now includes Jefferson, Bibb, Tuscaloosa, Etowah, Cherokee, St. Clair, Hale and Perry counties until 9 a.m. Saturday.

