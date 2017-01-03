Felicia Day, actress, 'nerd culture' icon and Alabama native, is pregnant
Felicia Day previously birthed an acting career, memoir and pioneering YouTube series, and now the Huntsville native is poised to birth an actual child. A photo, of Day wearing a trucker hat emblazoned with the slogan "As Seen On Your Mom" and pointing down to her exposed pregnant belly, accompanied her Twitter post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|16 hr
|Hasim
|29
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Dec 30
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC