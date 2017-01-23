Federal Judges Find Alabama Republicans Created Racist Congressional Districts
A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that 12 of the congressional districts in the state were improperly designed, using race as a criteria to tilt the balance of power in favor of the Republican Party. The judges wrote, "It is this court's expectation that the state legislature will adopt a remedy in a timely and effective manner, correcting the constitutional deficiencies in its plans in sufficient time for conducting the 2018 primary and general elections, without the need for court intervention."
