Federal appeals court judge Bill Pryor named acting chair of U.S. Sentencing Commission
Bill Pryor, a former Alabama Attorney General and current Circuit Judge on the U.S. 11th Court of Appeals, has been named Acting Chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, the agency announced today. Pryor, who is among those reportedly being considered for the open justice seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, has served as a commissioner on the U.S. Sentencing Commission since 2013.
