Failed Alabama maritime museum reopening on Mobile Bay
A more than $60 million museum that failed shortly after it opened in Mobile after it opened is set to reopen. The mayor's office tweets that the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum is reopening on the city's waterfront on Feb. 18. That's during Mardi Gras season, when thousands of visitors are in town for parades and balls.
