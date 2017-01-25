Eye on Boise: Idaho Treasurer Ron Crane won't seek re-election - Sun, 08 Jan 2017 PST
Idaho state Treasurer Ron Crane has announced that he won't seek re-election in 2018 to a sixth term, and will retire instead. "Twenty years is a long time and I've enjoyed it immensely but I believe it is time for someone else to put their fingerprints on the direction of this office," Crane said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage...
|9 hr
|Imprtnrd
|4
|Need a favor from women shoppers
|Sat
|linda35ny
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 4
|Hasim
|29
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Dec 30
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC