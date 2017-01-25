Eye on Boise: Idaho Treasurer Ron Cra...

Eye on Boise: Idaho Treasurer Ron Crane won't seek re-election - Sun, 08 Jan 2017 PST

Idaho state Treasurer Ron Crane has announced that he won't seek re-election in 2018 to a sixth term, and will retire instead. "Twenty years is a long time and I've enjoyed it immensely but I believe it is time for someone else to put their fingerprints on the direction of this office," Crane said in a news release.

