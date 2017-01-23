Elite receiver Henry Ruggs III talks Alabama visit, has decision date in mind
It's clear how much Alabama wants Lee-Montgomery four-star receiver Henry Ruggs III on the football field, but he got a look at Alabama's academic side during his official visit. The 6-foot, 174-pound Ruggs, ranked as high as five stars by 247Sports, plans to major in computer engineering.
