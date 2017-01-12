Drought conditions holding strong across north Alabama
Drought conditions remained virtually unchanged in the past week, maintaining its most damaging grip across the central and northeastern parts of the state. The biggest improvement, albeit slight, was that 4 percent of the state was added to the area in south Alabama where there is no drought at all.
