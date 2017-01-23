DeVos approach on education worries coastal Alabama conservatives
In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos speaks in Grand Rapids, Mich. DeVos, Trump's choice for education secretary, has spent over two decades advocating for school choice programs, which give students and parents an alternative to traditional public school education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Mon
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Sun
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Jan 14
|The Wookie
|3
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC