Dad who took boy from mom for years is seeking jail release

A man imprisoned in Ohio for abducting his then-5-year-old son from the boy's mother in Alabama in 2002 and settling in Cleveland using new identities is seeking early release. Bobby Hernandez took responsibility for his actions, has served about a year behind bars and should be freed, possibly under some other form of court supervision, defense attorney Ralph DeFranco said in a filing asking a judge to consider judicial release for the 54-year-old Hernandez.

