Cullman hospital breaks ground on $14 million expansion
Developers broke ground Tuesday on a 20,000-square-foot vertical expansion of Cullman Regional Medical Center, Al.com reported. An additional 30 beds will be added to allow the hospital to employ another 100 people.
