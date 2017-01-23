Corrections officer charged with trafficking, possession at Kilby prison
A corrections officer has been charged with possession and trafficking after being caught with several substances on the property of Kilby Correctional Facility. According to court documents, Antwan Dandre Giles, 27, of Montgomery, is charged with possession of marijuana, trafficking in illegal drugs, and five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|19 hr
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Sun
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Jan 14
|The Wookie
|3
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC