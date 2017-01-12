Chicago pledges improvements after scathing police report
Chicago officials are pledging to revamp the city Police Department following a scathing federal report, but a change in presidential administrations could spell uncertainty for the critical next step in the process: negotiating a court-enforceable improvement plan with the Justice Department. A report released Friday in the final days of Attorney General Loretta Lynch's tenure found that police in the nation's second-largest department had violated the constitutional rights of residents for years, including the frequent use of excessive force, shooting at people who did not pose imminent threats and using stun guns on others only because they refused to follow commands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|8 hr
|The Wookie
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Fri
|2 brokenup
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Fri
|Dr Wu
|2
|Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P...
|Jan 11
|nopervs allowed
|1
|Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T...
|Jan 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage...
|Jan 9
|Imprtnrd
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC