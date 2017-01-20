Chelsea Manning commutation a 'new low' for Obama, Alabama lawmaker says
Alabama lawmaker Bradley Byrne said President Obama's commutation of Chelsea Manning - the Army analyst who leaked classified information that was later posted online - is a "new low." Byrne, R-Fairhope, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said he was disappointed to learn Manning's sentence had been dramatically reduced, freeing him on May 17 rather than in 2045.
