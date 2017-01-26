Capital notebook: Bill would require crisis intervention training for law enforcement
House Bill 54, pre-filed for the legislative session that starts next week, would require 40 hours of crisis intervention training for new law enforcement officers to help them de-escalate encounters with individuals "experiencing a mental health crisis." State Rep. Mike Ball, R-Madison, said the Alabama chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Health asked him to sponsor the bill.
