Black Pastors Defend Sessions Against...

Black Pastors Defend Sessions Against Racism Charges

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions waves to the crowd as he speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar Black pastors and leaders gathered Monday on Capitol Hill to denounce the recent accusations of racism against Republican Sen. Jeff Session of Alabama that Democrats leveled since his nomination for U.S. Attorney General.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T... 2 hr tomin cali 1
News Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage... Mon Imprtnrd 4
Need a favor from women shoppers Jan 7 linda35ny 1
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Jan 4 Hasim 29
Gay Alabama (Oct '13) Dec 30 judy 28
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Dec 28 sONE 2
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,654 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,392

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC