Bill would allow concealed carry without permit
"For you to have to pay a fee to fulfill your constitutional rights, that's not right," said Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa. He said his goal is to remove unnecessary burdens on law-abiding citizens who own and carry guns, since most criminals don't bother applying for a permit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|14 hr
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Jan 14
|The Wookie
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 13
|2 brokenup
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC