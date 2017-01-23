Bigfoot hunters say claw marks are evidence of 'Alabama Booger Monster'
It was a memorable Friday the 13th for Donald McDonald of the Gulf Coast Bigfoot Research Organization. When he was invited to speak at the annual Collard Green Festival in Evergreen earlier this month, he had no idea he'd discover evidence of the legendary creature in Conecuh County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|19 hr
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Sun
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Jan 14
|The Wookie
|3
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC