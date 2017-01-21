Bentley wants to keep Eddie Cook on Alabama Parole Board
Gov. Robert Bentley plans to ask the Alabama Senate to confirm Eddie Cook Jr. to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. The law allows parole board members to serve on an interim basis if the governor appoints them while the Legislature is not in session.
