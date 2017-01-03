Bentley offering reward for arrest, conviction of Selma fire suspect
Alabama Governor Robert Bentley has put up a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in a deadly Selma fire . According to the Gov. Bentley, a $5,000 reward will go to help find the person responsible for the house fire that killed a mother and her special needs child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a favor from women shoppers
|15 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 4
|Hasim
|29
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Dec 30
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC