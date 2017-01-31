Attorney general announces $7.8M West...

Attorney general announces $7.8M Western Union settlement for Alabama consumers

Attorney General Luther Strange today announced a settlement with Colorado-based The Western Union Company to bring approximately $7,865,024 in refunds for Alabama consumers. The settlement resolves a multi-state investigation which focused on complaints of consumers who used Western Union's wire transfer service to send money to third parties involved in schemes to defraud consumers.

