Albert Brewer, Alabama's 47th governor, dies at age 88
Former Alabama Gov. Albert P. Brewer has died at age 88. The state's 47th governor served from 1968 to 1971. Alabamians have lost a great leader today in the passing of Governor Albert Brewer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Dec 30
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC