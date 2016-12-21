Albert Brewer, Alabama's 47th governo...

Albert Brewer, Alabama's 47th governor, dies at age 88

4 hrs ago

Former Alabama Gov. Albert P. Brewer has died at age 88. The state's 47th governor served from 1968 to 1971. Alabamians have lost a great leader today in the passing of Governor Albert Brewer.

