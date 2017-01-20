Alabaman accused of throwing man off ...

Alabaman accused of throwing man off balcony to his death

3 hrs ago

Huntsville police Lt. Stacy Bates says that 61-year-old Larry Petty of Huntsville is charged with murder in the death of Winslow Brandon on Christmas Eve.

