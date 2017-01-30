Alabama trade war loser, new rocket jobs in AL.com business news
One Alabama city could be among the big losers nationwide if some of the Trump Administration's trade policy proposals result in a trade war. Decatur is seventh nationally among cities that rely on exports as a percentage of their gross domestic product.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 23
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Jan 14
|The Wookie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC