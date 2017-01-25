Alabama sets auto production record; Hyundai top factory
The state's automotive industry had a recording-breaking year in 2016, according to figures released by the Alabama Department of Commerce. Greg Canfield, the department's secretary, said last week that the factories operated by Honda, Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz combined to produce at least 1,048,597 vehicles last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage...
|13 hr
|Imprtnrd
|4
|Need a favor from women shoppers
|Jan 7
|linda35ny
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 4
|Hasim
|29
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Dec 30
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC