Alabama prison commissioner takes stand in mental health care trial

Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn took the stand today in a federal lawsuit challenging the adequacy of mental health care in Alabama prisons. Dunn will return to the stand on Saturday morning before U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson, who began hearing testimony in the non-jury trial on Dec. 5. Part of Dunn's testimony today concerned inmate suicides.

