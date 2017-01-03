Alabama plans takeover of Montgomery district
The State Department of Education is preparing to take over Montgomery Public Schools after the district reportedly almost doubled its list of failing schools in 2016. State Board of Education Superintendent Michael Sentance is scheduled to meet with the Montgomery County Board of Education, Mayor Todd Strange and the state board over the next eight days.
