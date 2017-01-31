Alabama NAACP head says prosecution possible after second arrest outside Jeff Sessions' office

Four of the 11 people arrested during a "sit-in" protest outside U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions' Mobile office on Monday are repeat offenders and could be convicted for their crime, the head of the state's NAACP said Tuesday. Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama NAACP State Conference, said that he suspects city of Mobile prosecutors will examine the latest arrests and could pursue criminal convictions against those arrested the second time.

