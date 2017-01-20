Alabama men indicted in Sonic Drive-I...

Alabama men indicted in Sonic Drive-In slaying of Madison teen

17 hrs ago

Two young Alabama men charged with capital murder in the suspected drug-deal-gone-bad killing of a Madison teen have been indicted by a Limestone County grand jury, court records show. Dacedric Deshun Ward, 22, and Trevor Davis Cantrell, 19, of Huntsville, were scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing this week, but it was canceled when the court was notified of the indictments, District Judge Douglas Patterson wrote in court records.

