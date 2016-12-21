Alabama man wrongly killed by police at animal shelter, lawsuit alleges
A federal lawsuit accuses police of needlessly killing a man who had gone to an animal shelter to drop off a stray dog in Dothan. The lawsuit, filed by the estate of Robert Earl Lawrence, says Dothan police were called when Lawrence refused to show his driver license to the shelter's staff on Dec. 30, 2014.
