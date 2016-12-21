Alabama man wrongly killed by police ...

Alabama man wrongly killed by police at animal shelter, lawsuit alleges

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A federal lawsuit accuses police of needlessly killing a man who had gone to an animal shelter to drop off a stray dog in Dothan. The lawsuit, filed by the estate of Robert Earl Lawrence, says Dothan police were called when Lawrence refused to show his driver license to the shelter's staff on Dec. 30, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Alabama (Oct '13) Dec 30 judy 28
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Dec 28 sONE 2
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat... Dec 21 Lawrence Wolf 15
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks Dec 19 desey002 1
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Dec 11 djalilondon 27
News Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... Dec 9 Tolerman 2
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,574,173

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC