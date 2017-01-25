Alabama man charged with creating doz...

Alabama man charged with creating dozens of fake $100 bills

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A U.S. Secret Service special agent says a tip led them to search Hollis Nikia Bullard's apartment in Birmingham, where thousands of dollars in fake money was found last week. Prosecutors said in a complaint that officers found Bullard standing in the kitchen, within arm's reach of dozens of counterfeit $100 bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage... 18 hr Imprtnrd 4
Need a favor from women shoppers Jan 7 linda35ny 1
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Jan 4 Hasim 29
Gay Alabama (Oct '13) Dec 30 judy 28
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Dec 28 sONE 2
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat... Dec 21 Lawrence Wolf 15
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,428 • Total comments across all topics: 277,766,922

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC