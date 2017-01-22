Alabama Legislative Districts Invalidated as a Racial Gerrymander
On January 20, a 3-judge U.S. District Court invalidated twelve Alabama legislative districts. The court found that the legislature, when drawing the boundaries, had packed so many black voters into some districts that black influence as a whole was diminished.
