Alabama lawmaker: Democrats' criticism of Trump pick Sessions is...

A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday came to defense of fellow Alabaman Jeff Sessions, saying attacks on the potential attorney general by Democrats who object to him is part of their "war on whites." Speaking on Alabama's WBHP 800, Rep. Mo Brooks , made his comments on the same day that civil rights pioneer and fellow House member John Lewis and Sen. Corey Booker spoke out against the controversial lawmaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.