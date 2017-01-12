Alabama lawmaker: Democrats' criticism of Trump pick Sessions is...
A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday came to defense of fellow Alabaman Jeff Sessions, saying attacks on the potential attorney general by Democrats who object to him is part of their "war on whites." Speaking on Alabama's WBHP 800, Rep. Mo Brooks , made his comments on the same day that civil rights pioneer and fellow House member John Lewis and Sen. Corey Booker spoke out against the controversial lawmaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P...
|14 hr
|Rings9523
|2
|Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage...
|Jan 9
|Imprtnrd
|4
|Need a favor from women shoppers
|Jan 7
|linda35ny
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 4
|Hasim
|29
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Dec 30
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC