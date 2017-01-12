Alabama in 2017: The Road Ahead for T...

Alabama in 2017: The Road Ahead for Tax Legislation in Montgomery

The 2017 legislative session begins February 7th in Montgomery, and we expect several tax-related proposals to be considered during the session. Our readers may recall that the 2016 session ended with no long-term plan in place to solve the state's persistent General Fund budget shortfalls, infrastructure needs and the need for new state prisons.

