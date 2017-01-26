Alabama immigration advocates decry T...

Alabama immigration advocates decry Trump's executive orders limiting entry to U.S.

12 hrs ago

Alabama immigration advocacy groups are speaking out this weekend against President Donald Trump's moves to severely limit immigration and refugee arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries including Syria, Iraq and Iran. The groups' calls to repeal the far-reaching policies come as chaos grips the world's transportation networks and protesters gather at airports and other locations across the nation and around the world to demand and end to Trump's new policies.

